Nexus Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.5% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

