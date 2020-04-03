Nexus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after purchasing an additional 272,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,298. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

