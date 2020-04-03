Nexus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2,753.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 0.7% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,460,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,291,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $7,886,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

PPL stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 7,588,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

