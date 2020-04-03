Nexus Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 4.8% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.27.

DG traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.20. 2,732,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

