Nexus (NXS) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $49,448.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

