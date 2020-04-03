NIX (NIX) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last week, NIX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $70,632.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.02094227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.03476702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00597274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00790916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00489515 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

