Noah Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,884 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $22.62. 463,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.61. Noah has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noah by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

