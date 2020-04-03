NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.17 million and $27,212.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.04484271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.