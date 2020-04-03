Noir Price Tops $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $423,342.45 and approximately $801.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.02619542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00195233 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,308,472 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

