Noodles & Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noodles & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%.

NDLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

NDLS opened at $3.42 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a PE ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

