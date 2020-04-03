Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,785,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,281,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.