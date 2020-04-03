Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,801,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,914,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 724,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

