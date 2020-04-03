Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,570,479 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,636,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of Walmart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

