Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,300,019 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,861,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Veeva Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,827 shares of company stock worth $3,859,889. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.