Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,991,757 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,991,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,658,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of AMETEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,195,000 after purchasing an additional 496,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 905,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after purchasing an additional 369,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

