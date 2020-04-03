Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 914,406 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,017,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of DexCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $269.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,396,991 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

