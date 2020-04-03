Norges Bank Buys New Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,781,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,423,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of PPL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.