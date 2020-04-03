Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,756,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $191,286,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.45% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,992,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,189,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.09. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. CLSA boosted their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

