Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,768,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,939,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.