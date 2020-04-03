Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,231,480 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,231,480 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,843,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 969,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,045 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

AEM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.