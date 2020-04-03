Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,063,448 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,063,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,122,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of International Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.