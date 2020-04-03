Norges Bank Invests $156.77 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,266,622 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,765,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Masco by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.