Norges Bank Invests $166.44 Million in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,868,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,444,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of LYFT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LYFT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261.

LYFT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 429,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,684,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.