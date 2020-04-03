Norges Bank Invests $178.15 Million in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,994,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,150,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,166. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

