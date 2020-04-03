Norges Bank Invests $182.69 Million in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,402,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,693,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of Fortis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.