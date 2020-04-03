Norges Bank Invests $189.14 Million in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,136,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,231,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,078,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $537.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.69. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $473.91 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.