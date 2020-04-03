Norges Bank Invests $194.27 Million in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,168,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,265,000. Norges Bank owned 0.63% of Ferrari at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 187,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Ferrari NV has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.01.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

