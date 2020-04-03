Norges Bank Invests $199.96 Million in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,923,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,956,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NYSE:CFG opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

