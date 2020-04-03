Norges Bank Invests $205.81 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,805,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

