Norges Bank Makes New $190.95 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,952,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,949,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ball by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

