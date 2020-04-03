Norges Bank Makes New $203.63 Million Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,944,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,627,000. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of Baker Hughes A GE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

