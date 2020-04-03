Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,884,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,009,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.33% of Logitech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Logitech International SA has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

