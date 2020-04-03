Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,035,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,645,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

