Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,368,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Spotify as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $4,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

NYSE SPOT opened at $121.91 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

