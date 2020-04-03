Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,251,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,256,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of KeyCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,002 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.48.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

