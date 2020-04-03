Norges Bank Takes $169.47 Million Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,536,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,465,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Hess as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.32. 226,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,259. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

