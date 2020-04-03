Norges Bank Takes $197.55 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,241,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,547,000. Norges Bank owned 0.54% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 218.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

