Norges Bank Takes $201.22 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,486,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,223,000. Norges Bank owned 2.34% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,532 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,087,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

