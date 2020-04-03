Norges Bank Takes Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,641,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,263,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Fortinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $59,547,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.68.

FTNT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.47. 108,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,918. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

