Norges Bank Takes Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,378,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,552,000. Norges Bank owned 0.66% of Hershey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

