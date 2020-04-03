Norges Bank Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,676,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,248,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Huntington Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

