Norges Bank Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,049,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,921,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after acquiring an additional 149,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,875,000 after acquiring an additional 107,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Nomura upped their price objective on Incyte from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

