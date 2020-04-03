Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 163,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,111. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

