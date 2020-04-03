North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$26.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NOA traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9169715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

