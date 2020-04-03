Northcoast Research Weighs in on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.21. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 103.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.