Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Northern Trust worth $114,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.09.

NTRS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

