NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NorthWestern stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 618,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

