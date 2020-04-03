nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,932.27

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. nOS has a market capitalization of $463,932.27 and $26,357.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

