Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.