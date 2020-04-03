NOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Stephens

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

